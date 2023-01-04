Still not admitting defeat, defeated Kari Lake refers to herself as the 'duly-elected governor' of Arizona

How much losing does one have to do before they lose?

Raw Story:

In an interview on the far-right Real America's Voice, 2022 Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake referred to herself as the "real" and "duly-elected governor" of Arizona — despite having lost the election, lost the court cases challenging the election, and despite her opponent having been sworn in as governor this week.

She went so far as to claim that the election against her was rigged "in broad daylight," without any actual evidence of this having happened, and called for removing key local officials who oversaw the election in Phoenix, including Republicans.

"With President Trump, they did this in the middle of the night," she said. "And our movement was so big and so powerful that they couldn't just do this in the middle of the night. They had to pull out all the stops and do this in broad daylight, so everyone saw it. The way we get it changed is we get the real governor, the duly-elected governor, myself, in there to work with lawmakers, to change our laws, put some teeth into the laws, and frankly, we need to recall every one of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors."

…

A state judge failed to find any credible evidence in Lake's lawsuit, and further ordered her to pay her winning opponent, Democratic former Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, tens of thousands of dollars in expert witness fees.