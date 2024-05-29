Eric Trump: We will win because "we're white"

Once again, Eric Trump sparks controversy with his recent statement that his father will win because of his race.

Credited as the dumbest Trump alive, Eric Trump seems unable to shake that mantle. Eric and Donald have displayed confusion over whom the Orange Menace is running against in this Presidential election. Donald has said voters "want the white one," and now Eric claims victory shall be theirs solely based on race. Joe Biden looks like a white dude to me.

"I cannot wait for the day that we win. We will. Were white…" -Eric Trump



Leave it to the dumbest Trump to say the quiet part out loud.pic.twitter.com/SYx2PQeNyh — @M3Writer.bsky.social (@M3Writer) May 29, 2024

Some folks are claiming Eric said "right" and not "white." He clearly says "white" to my aged ears.