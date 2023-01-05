This incredible newly-released photo of Brünnhilde the Cat now belongs to the world

Last year, the Internet fell in love with Brünnhilde the Cat as seen in the incredible 1936 photograph below. Now, the US Library of Congress has started the new year with a gift to the world— the above portrait of Brünnhilde the Cat photographed from a different angle. Do what thou wilt with Brünnhilde the Cat but please, treat her with the regal respect this warrior deserves.

As with all of the Free to Use and Reuse sets shared by the Library of Congress, "The Library believes that this content is either in the public domain, has no known copyright, or has been cleared by the copyright owner for public use."