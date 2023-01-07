Melibe viridis is a gelatinous hungry nudibranch

Melibe Viridis, a gelatinous glob related to snails and slugs from the nudibranch family, is the focus of this episode of "Animal of the Week" from Ben G Thomas, aired in February 2021. Despite their appearance, "though they look rather scary, they only grow to about 14 centimeters long (5.5 inches for the Americans out there). So luckily, they can't consume you and absorb your nutrients into their gelatinous bodies."

The video explains where they dwell, what and how they eat (their head is a fishing net), how they have evolved to escape threats, how they reproduce, and what their daily life is like.

In this video from Reso Koa, titled "Predatory Nudibranch – Melibe Viridis," a juvenile frogfish is caught in the net head of this undulating sea creature. The giant 6-8 inch Melibe in this video is "eating everything in its path." Both videos are from Lembeh Strait in Indonesia.

Ben G Thomas "makes videos about life and science, aiming to educate in an entertaining way and to show you the wonderful life we share this planet with. Subscribe if you want to find out more about the incredible world we live in and the complex, fascinating history that makes life on Earth so unique. There are currently four people based in England working to make these videos as interesting and fun as possible, and we hope that you enjoy what we have created. We encourage you to ask questions in the comments about anything you are curious about to do with life, the universe and everything."

Check out the Ben G Thomas Instagram account.