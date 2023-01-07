Slowest chase on record caused by baby trying to catch old dog

Popkin

Who knew that watching a baby chase after an old dog while they both move at snail pace could be more nerve-wracking than watching a high speed car chase? After watching the toddler get oh-so-close to grabbing the leash time after time, I breathed the biggest sigh of relief at the video's happy ending. This is surely both the slowest and most adorable chase ever recorded. 