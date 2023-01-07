Who knew that watching a baby chase after an old dog while they both move at snail pace could be more nerve-wracking than watching a high speed car chase? After watching the toddler get oh-so-close to grabbing the leash time after time, I breathed the biggest sigh of relief at the video's happy ending. This is surely both the slowest and most adorable chase ever recorded.
Slowest chase on record caused by baby trying to catch old dog
