Same you, new dope riffs! Get a guitar lesson bundle for $19.99.

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

You're already pretty badass, but could playing the guitar make you even more badass? Maybe. But there's only one way to find out. Luckily, mastering music is more accessible than ever, and a bundle of online guitar lessons is available for $29.

With the Ultimate Beginner to Expert Guitar Lessons Bundle, it's convenient to get started, though of course you'll need your own guitar. Ease in by learning how to casually strum for rhythm guitar before diving into bluegrass, jazz, blues, and just generally jamming. You could become well-versed in techniques like hammer-ons and pull-offs, slides, bends, trills, vibrato, fret-tapping, and more. Want to try something more advanced? Ear training—an intermediate-level skill that's often taught in university programs—can help you truly learn the ins and outs of music itself.

Through this 59-hour online course bundle, you may gain the confidence to perform in front of others. The instructor, Dan Dresnok, has over 26 years of experience teaching music. He's written several books and taught hundreds of classes, ultimately earning a 4.5-star rating from students—over 15,000 of which have enrolled. Consider what some have had to say: "The theory is well explained, easy to understand," one student wrote, while another said, "Easy to understand and very thorough. This class is just what I have needed to spur my inspiration."

If you've ever had questions about guitar, this is a good place to find answers. Get the nine-course Ultimate Beginner to Expert Guitar Lessons Bundle for $19.99 through January 9, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific, as part of the Same You, New Hobby promotion.

Prices subject to change.