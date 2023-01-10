The Griffin Brothers will mesmerize you with their smooth roller skating skills

I used to be really good at roller skating. But that was decades ago. The last time I went roller skating my hubris got in the way and I skated beyond my skill level and fell down hard and almost broke my coccyx. Good times! I'm not sure when I'll ever skate again, but in lieu of doing it myself—and injuring myself again—I can watch the smooth moves of the Griffin Brothers instead. They're infinitely better skaters than I will ever be, and they're mesmerizing to watch. Enjoy!

