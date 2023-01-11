M&M "scandal" enrages Fox host Harris Faulkner, which Colbert perfectly mimics (video)

Not since the heinous scandals of Mr. Potato Head and Dr. Seuss has Fox News been so outraged, until this breaking news: M&M's has dared to feature an upside-down, all-woman cast of candies on their latest packaging. Naturally, this sparked fury from the network, including host Harris Faulkner, who complained that women "don't need to be shown on a package looking ca-razy upside-down!" And for anyone who missed it, Stephen Colbert kindly impersonates the serious news journalist's reporting to keep you in the loop:

Stephen Colbert does brilliant impression mocking Fox News host Harris Faulkner. (Video: CBS) pic.twitter.com/3sSOSlJRpU — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 11, 2023

