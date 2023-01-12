Recently, I've been noticing a trend in AI-enhanced restoration projects like this upscaled footage of Nanjing in 1901. The colorization part is definitely off, but somehow the color still adds an element of realism that the black-and-white original lacks. The team behind this restoration, Upscaled Studio, used AI to not only colorize the 122-year-old footage but also increase the resolution to 4K. Not perfect by any means but still interesting and cool, in my opinion. (via Reddit)
122-year-old footage of China street scenes enhanced by AI
- COMMENTS
- AI
- china
- colorization
- colorized
- Nanjing
- upscaled
