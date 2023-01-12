Canada's air traffic system went dark, too

Canada's national air navigation service issued a statement at 12:30pm ET time announcing that its air traffic management system had become non-operational. "Nav Canada's Canadian NOTAM [Notice to Air Missions] entry system is currently experiencing an outage affecting newly issued NOTAMs, and we are working to restore function," it said.

The disruption is eerily similar to the one that happened in the United States yesterday after a glitch in the FAA air traffic system grounded planes in the morning.

A couple of hours later, Canada's system was running again. It said in a tweet, "NAV CANADA continues to investigate the cause of the outage; at this time, we do not believe it to be related to the FAA outage experienced earlier today."