Panel missing from United Airlines Boeing 737 after it lands in Oregon

An external panel was seen to be missing from a United Airlines flight after it landed in Medford, Oregon yesterday—a Boeing 737-800 carrying 139 passengers, all oblivious to the in-air incident. The problem was only uncovered during a post-flight inspection.

The missing panel was next to the landing gear, on the underside of the aircraft, according to images of the aircraft on social media. All outgoing and incoming flights were paused at the airport to search for debris, none was found. The US Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) said it was investigating how the panel came apart.

Contrary to the legendary John Clarke, this time the bottom fell off.

Previously: Boeing plane makes emergency landing at LAX — again — after tire trouble