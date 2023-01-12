Man kidnapped by ferocious puppet

Popkin

Beware of this ferocious puppet running down the street and carrying a man in a box. Nothing can stop the puppet, not even her high-heeled shoes snapping off and breaking mid-run. This is a warning to keep an eye on your puppets, and don't give them any cardboard boxes to play with. You never know when they'll decide to stuff you in the box and take off sprinting around town.