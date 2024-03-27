Woke mind virus infects right-wing satire site

It's a tale as old as time. An outlet or public figure courts a far-right audience, which then cannibalizes them the moment they do anything not right enough. The Babylon Bee, a right-wing emulator of "The Onion," is read by Elon Musk, Donald Trump and many other reactionary types, but an article making fun of white supremacists received significant backlash from them. The Bee's audience of white supremacists, especially, are decrying the publication as "going woke" and pledging to unfollow, as well as making the exact same kind of unpublishable accusations that you'd expect them to.

'The White Race Must Maintain Our Genetic Purity,' Says Inbred Man https://t.co/uda9VXAVQY pic.twitter.com/oPUCe4S7NI — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 25, 2024

The Bee was right back to posting about "the best Trump moments ever" immediately afterward, however, so clearly this case of the woke mind virus was only a brief one.

