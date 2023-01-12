Petit Doll is a Surrealist who makes trippy photos and videos such as this one where she eats macaroons out of her eye sockets. Through her art, she makes fantastical scenarios look strikingly realistic. Here's another video where she sprays perfume that turns her face into a bouquet of flowers, and a more macabre video where her heart is removed by a claw machine. I'm always looking forward to seeing what dream-like scene she will create next.
Surrealist Petit Doll has macaroons growing from her eye sockets
