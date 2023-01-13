Subway sing-along goes sour: drunken Chelsea fan pushes passengers, gets ejected

Riding the subway in the United Kingdom can be a chaotic and unpredictable experience, as evidenced by this passenger's performance on a recent train ride. A tall, drunken man, clad in shorts and an obnoxious orange shirt, was captured on video loudly singing the word "Chelsea" over and over to the tune of "Auld Lang Syne." He annoyingly attempts to coax other passengers into joining him in his drunken anthem.

When the train makes a stop, the drunkard pushes the people as they exit. He even puts his palm on the back of one man's neck and pushes him on his way. A seated passenger, fed up with the drunk, gets up from his seat. With a swift push, the drunken Chelsea fan is unceremoniously ejected from the train, leaving behind a woman who complains about her partner's undignified ejection. The other passengers, meanwhile, can be heard laughing in the background.