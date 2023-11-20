An adorable French bulldog on a crowded train chatted up commuters with a long-winded story — told in doglish, of course.

"Wah-wah-wah-wah, wah-wah-wah-wah…," the pup said from her stroller, sounding like a high-pitched teacher from a Peanuts movie. But unlike Charlie Brown's boring adults, this pup had the whole crowd laughing at her riveting tale.

And, looking at her TikTok page, the canine conversationalist is no novice when it comes to public speaking. (See video below, posted by sunny_emilio.)

