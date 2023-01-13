These are the rules of Power Slap. Pay attention. (Video)

Power Slap is a new TV show documenting the "sport" of, yes, slapping your opponent really hard in the face. There are, um, rules to the sport. From Hypebeast:

[UFC President Dana] explains that each match begins with a coin toss to decide who goes first in the three-round maximum slap fight. Each round will see fighters deliver open-handed strikes to the face of opponents, 30 seconds will be given to prepare and recover. Fighters must stand with their feet parallel, defenders must stand shoulders squared, chin up, and hands behind their back. While strikers must keep their feet on the floor, tell the referee which hand and how many warmups they will use.

What a time to be alive.