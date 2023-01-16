Which gas-powered chain saw is best?

In Project Farm's latest product testing video, Todd looks at gas-powered chainsaws. He tested models from Stihl, ECHO, Husqvarna, Poulan Pro, Craftsman, Ryobi, and Salem Master.

Saws were compared for weight, pulling force to start the saw, cold temperature starting performance, torque, no load sprocket speed, cutting speed on manufactured log, cutting speed with 5 pounds of weight on the bar, and cutting speed through hardwood.

In the end, Todd invokes the old saying "Buy once, cry once" and says he would go for the $400 Stihl saw if you can afford it. But if you're looking for a budget chainsaw, the $140 Salem Master (I've never even heard of that brand) performed surprisingly well.