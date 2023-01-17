Performing surgery on a vintage Talking Pee-wee Herman doll to fix its broken voice box

If you've ever had a Talking Pee-wee Herman doll, you know that the messages you get by pulling the string on his back get garbled after time and use. His recorded catchphrases, which include "I know you are, but what am I?" and the rebel yell of "AAAARGH!", ultimately degrade making him sound even more hyper than the character he's based on.

Enter self-proclaimed geek girl Fran Blanche who has taken the time to perform surgery on her personal broken Pee-wee doll to figure out what's wrong and learn how to fix the mechanism that's causing the sped-up gibberish. In part one, she finds his guts are filled with a surprisingly large Japanese-made "record player" in need of a replacement "O" ring. In part two, after some experimentation, she figures out how to repair her Pee-wee to get him "reasonably fixed"—"Made you look!" (via Adafruit Industries)