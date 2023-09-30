You only have until the end of October to see Mr. Rex painted like Pee-Wee Herman at the Cabazon Dinosaur Park

Here at Boing Boing, we love the Cabazon Dinosaurs—a roadside attraction that's probably most famous for being featured in the 1985 cult classic Pee-Wee's Big Adventure (which was also Tim Burton's directorial debut). The dinosaurs are usually painted green, but sometimes they get a fresh coat of paint in other colors, depending on the season, holiday, or event. We've previous shown you photos of the dinosaurs painted pink for Valentine's Day, and painted like Santa Claus for Christmas.

After the death of Paul Reubens on July 30, 2023, the folks running the Cabazon Dinosaur Park painted the 65-foot-tall "Mr. Rex" to look like Pee-Wee, as a tribute to the beloved actor and his most famous character. Amanda Bartlett of SF Gate described the newly painted dino and the many fans who visited the attraction the weekend following Reubens' death:

Over the weekend, thousands of tourists made the trek to the kitschy Cabazon Dinosaurs to see the concrete sculpture known as Mr. Rex, who was freshly painted in an unmistakable gray suit jacket, white shoes and a cherry-red bow tie. On the prehistoric creature's chest was a heart above the name of the comedy legend it was honoring: Pee-wee Herman.

I stopped by the Cabazon Dinosaurs the other day, as I always do when passing through, and I'm really happy I was able to still see Mr. Rex painted like Pee-Wee Herman. You can, too, but only through October, 2023, when Mr. Rex will be repainted. Hurry, because if you're a Pee-Wee Herman fan, you don't want to miss this.

The Cabazon Dinosaur Park website posted this tribute to Pee-Wee Herman: