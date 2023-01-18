ChatGPT pays Kenyan workers $2 an hour to review obscene content

AI generates ChatGPT's output, but the test output used to build its safety system was reviewed by human workers based in Kenya who are paid a pittance. Some of the workers say what they've read — descriptions of child sexual abuse, bestiality, murder, suicide, torture, self-harm, and incest — is psychologically scarring.

From Time:

One Sama worker tasked with reading and labeling text for OpenAI told TIME he suffered from recurring visions after reading a graphic description of a man having sex with a dog in the presence of a young child. "That was torture," he said. "You will read a number of statements like that all through the week. By the time it gets to Friday, you are disturbed from thinking through that picture." The work's traumatic nature eventually led Sama to cancel all its work for OpenAI in February 2022, eight months earlier than planned.