The forgotten art of competitive barrel jumping

In 1956, barrel jumping was a beloved ice sport. It's a discipline of speed skating that involves skaters jumping over a row of barrels. The goal is for the skater to jump over the most barrels and land on the ice. As the announcer in the video states "the harder they jump, the harder they fall", a barrel jumper perfectly illustrates the remark. Almost every skater crashes down on their butt. It looks painful AF to participate in, but is highly entertaining to watch.

