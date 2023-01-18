United Airlines returns woman's lost suitcase… four years later

In 2018, April Gavin traveled from Chicago back home to Oregon on a United Airlines flight. Unfortunately, the airlines lost her suitcase along the way. After several months of waiting, United finally told her the bag was apparently lost forever and paid her for some of her missing belongings that were in the luggage. It became a cold (suit)case. This week though, the bag arrived on a flight to Houston from Honduras. UPI:

Gavin said the bag was slightly damaged and worn, but its contents were intact. She said United Airlines told her part of the difficulty in tracking the bag was that it hadn't been properly scanned she checked it before flying to Chicago.

Gavin tells the story in the below videos.