Marshall of Wristwatch Revival website restored a Rolex GMT Master watch from the 1960s. The watchband was loaded with gross gunk, which Marshall had to scrape off. Then he completely dis-assemble the watch and ultrasonically cleaned the parts. He tried to use the original parts as much as possible, but replaced the worn-out mainspring and the cracked crystal. He used many custom tools, and it looks like he had a great time restoring the watch.
Watch this restoration of beat-up 1960s Rolex watch
