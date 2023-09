People love the Omega Seamaster wristwatch. And by people, I mean Adam Savage. But he's far from alone. The Seamaster is one of the most iconic mechanical watches in history. In fact, Adam has two of them. But he also owns the watch seen in the video below, which is actually a Seiko wristwatch modded and Frankensteined into a DIY Seamaster-style timepiece.

Dig that clear back so you can see the automatic movement!

(via DIGG!)