The Wikimedia Foundation today announced a slew of new features to "make the site more welcoming and easier to use." Updates include an improved table of contents for articles, easier language-switching, a limit on maximum line width, a search function that includes descriptions and images, a collapsible sidebar, and a header that pins to the top of the window as you scroll.

This is an excellent redesign. It looks almost the same as before, and all the improvements make the site more useful.