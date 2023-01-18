You can name a cockroach after your ex for Valentine's Day, thanks to the Toronto Zoo

If you really want to bug your ex, try naming a cockroach after them. Maybe that'll stop them from being such a pest. For Valentine's Day, the Toronto Zoo is giving you that opportunity with their Name-a-Roach special.

For a $25 minimum donation, you can dedicate a creepy crawly to that someone who did no good by you. In turn, you will receive a digital certificate personalized with your name and the roach's name, a shareable digital graphic to spread the word, and a full charitable tax receipt for the donation.

The Toronto Zoo and the Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy respect all creatures – big and small. Cockroaches play a very integral ecological role in their rainforest homes by helping to decompose forest litter and animal fecal matter and are, in turn, food for many other animals. Despite their hair-raising reputation, cockroaches undeniably play a vital role in the sustainability of plant and animal habitats.

(via Nag on the Lake)