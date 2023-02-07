Name a cockroach after your ex for Valentine's Day!

Still searching for that perfect gift for your Valentine? Don't have a Valentine? Maybe you have an ex-Valentine? Whatever your current situation, San Antonio Zoo's "Cry Me a Cockroach" Fundraiser has just what you're looking for. You can symbolically name a cockroach, rodent, or vegetable after your Valentine, and the proceeds go to help "support the zoo's vision of securing a future for wildlife in Texas and around the world." The Zoo's website further explains:

As a part of your $5.00, $10.00, or $25.00 donation, YOU will receive: A digital downloadable Valentine's Day Card showing your support for the Cry Me a Cockroach Fundraiser. Be sure to share the fun on social media with hashtag #CryMeACockroach and tag @SanAntonioZoo on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok! As a part of your $5.00, $10.00, or $25.00 donation, YOUR not-so-special someone will receive: OPTIONAL SEND: A digital downloadable Valentine's Day Card informing them they were named after a cockroach, rodent, or veggie and fed to an animal at San Antonio Zoo!

Ain't love grand?

Learn more about the fundraiser here, or in the video, below.