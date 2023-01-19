Here's Einstein's curious letter about the UFO phenomenon

In July 1952, more than a dozen "flying saucers" were spotted zipping over Washington, DC. Not only did regular citizens spot the UFOs, but so did pilots, radar operators, and others. President Harry Truman asked WTF and so, according to History.com, "a representative from the Air Force's secret UFO-investigation team, Project Blue Book, was summoned to D.C. But before anyone could fully probe the incidents, the Air Force hastily convened a press conference to quell the panic, blaming the whole thing on the weather."

The strange situation prompted evangelical minister Reverend Louis A. Gardner to see if Albert Einstein had any idea that the hell was going on. His answer in the letter seen below.

From Mental Floss:

"Dear Sir," Einstein wrote. "Those people have seen something. What it is I do not know and am not curious to know. Sincerely yours, Albert Einstein." It's an interesting response from a man who typically championed curiosity. "The important thing is not to stop questioning. Curiosity has its own reason for existing," he once said. In fact, just a few months before Gardner wrote to him, Einstein told his biographer, "I have no special talents. I am only passionately curious."

Maybe Einstein knew The Truth! (I kid, I kid.)