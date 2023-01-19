Taco Bell employee possibly spiced angry customer's burrito with rat poison

At a Taco Bell in Centennial, Colorado, a customer and employee were engaged in a heated exchange apparently over a broken soda machine. Police were called and the customer left after receiving a free bonus burrito. Unfortunately, the burrito reportedly contained rat poison and the man got "violently ill." From WBIR:

[Police went to the man's house where they] learned from the victim that he had gone home, done chores and watched some TV before eating the food items he had purchased earlier at Taco Bell.

The man said he immediately became violently ill and called 911. The Sheriff's Office said he was taken by ambulance to the hospital. It was confirmed that there was rat poison in the food, the Sheriff's Office said.

Surveillance video from both the interior and exterior areas of the Taco Bell restaurant was collected as evidence.

Taco Bell released a statement, "The safety of customers and team members is a priority. The franchisee who owns and operates this location has informed us that they are working with local authorities in their investigation."