Watching this trailer for the upcoming season 10 of John Oliver's Last Week Tonight, two things jump out at me. It's amazing that this program has been on the air for 9 seasons already. And, while the trailer is funny and it's great re-visiting some of the best comedy bits, what it completely glosses over is the fact that this show remains one of the best investigative journalism programs on television.

Season 10 of Last Week Tonight premiers on Feb. 19 on HBO.