Theater in unexpected places with artists Virginia Grise and Maricella Infante

Award-winning playwriter, performance artist, director, and producer Virginia Grise has teamed up with producer and conceptual embroidery artist Maricella Infante to create "A Todo Dar Productions." A todo dar means to give everything, all in.

Creating at the generative, risky, and thrilling intersections of art and politics, emphasizing issues of identity, power, and community struggles, A Todo Dar "stages public interventions and builds convivial spaces for and with community to study, think, imagine, create and dream together beyond black boxes, border walls, prisons, and cages."

Based in Austin, Texas, while producing and performing from Los Angeles and Mexico to Cuba to Rwanda, A Todo Dar has "produced theatre in a women's prison, under the freeway, in cargo boxes, lesbian bars, public plazas and virtually. Currently, we are working on a concept album with Martha Gonzalez [MacAthur Foundation Fellow] from the Grammy Award-winning band Quetzal, a touring version of Your Healing is Killing Me directed by Kendra Ware, a Toolbox for Self-Defense with Adela C. Licona and the Art of Change Agency and talleres [workshops] for dreaming…centering autonomy, abolition, and self-determination as art and life practice."

Grise is the author of Your Healing is Killing Me, blu, and with Irma Mayorga, The Panza Monologues, and is a recipient of the Yale Drama Award, Whiting Writers' Award, the Princess Grace Award in Theatre Directing, and the Jerome Fellowship from the Playwrights Center.

Infante is the organized and brilliantly imaginative production manager for theater in prison, under freeways, in public plazas, and in other community spaces. Check out Infante's embroidery exhibition Thread in Motion, part of a group showing of works created through AAA3A workshops.