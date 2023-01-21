October is far behind us, but why not make a horror themed pie like this one in January? This horror pie is brought to life (or death) during the baking process when the red filling seeps into the face-shaped crust, resulting in a gory dessert-creature. As a horror fan, I would go nuts if there was a real-life bakery full of creations like this one. I'd love to see a timelapse of the pie in the oven as it bakes into the final result.
There's never a bad time to bake a body-horror pie
