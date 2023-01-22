David Duchovny explains how Quentin Tarantino rejected his Reservoir Dogs audition

The idea of auditioning for a movie role typically fills anyone who's not accustomed to the process with a strong sense of dread. As everyone already knows, public speaking is one of the most common human fears, and when you couple it with having to remember dialogue while convincingly pretending to be another person, the task becomes even more nerve-racking. However, that's only the first half of the apprehension surrounding auditions. The latter half comes from meeting an adorable Japanese woman that turns out to be a sadistic serial killer.

Wait, I apologize; that's the wrong audition.

The worst part about any audition is the rejection that follows. It's never easy to face rejection, but if you're forced to, you usually hope the person casting judgment will at least let you down easily. According to MovieWeb, David Duchovny credits Quentin Tarantino for providing him with the best rejection of his entire career.