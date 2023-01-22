The Joseph's Machines page shows us the cool way to compress trash. Simply place your waste bin underneath a fake leg that hangs from a gigantic pile of furniture, houseplants, and other random items. Next, lower the pile with a rope, until the fake leg has compressed your trash into a neat little bundle. If you don't compress your trash like this from now on, you're uncool.
How to compress trash the Joseph's Machines way
