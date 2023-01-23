10 dead in mass shooting at California dance hall

Huu Can Tran, 72, shot and killed 10 people at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Los Angeles Saturday night, then shot and killed himself when police surrounded his van. He was apparently disarmed by patrons at a second venue he approached, then fled.

The gun wrestled away from the suspected Monterey Park shooter at a second location Saturday night is a Cobray M11 9mm semi-automatic, according to a law enforcement official with knowledge of the case.

At a news conference Sunday evening, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna described the gun as a "magazine-fed, semiautomatic assault pistol" with an extended, large-capacity magazine.

This style of firearm is designed to take 30-round magazines that allow for rapid fire without having to frequently change magazines.