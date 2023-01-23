Velma dethrones Dragonball: Evolution to become IMDB's worst-rated film

Even though the reception it's garnered would lead you to believe otherwise, Velma is a blessing. HBO Max's adult Scooby-Doo prequel has become the internet's whipping boy since its release and has united all of the web's various subcultures and ideologies through shared disgust and schadenfreude. It's almost like the media equivalent of the aliens from Independence Day or The Watchmen. Velma has been such an utter catastrophe that comment sections around the internet stopped fighting with each other, albeit only briefly.

There have only been a handful of times when a piece of media has united the entire net in laughing at its shortcomings. Dragonball: Evolution was, and still is, one such film. However, according to MovieWeb, Velma has dethroned Dragonball: Evolution to become IMDB's single worst-reviewed piece of media in history. Velma may not have been the hero we wanted, but she's the one that we deserve.