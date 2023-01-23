Velma dethrones Dragonball: Evolution to become IMDB's worst-rated film

Even though the reception it's garnered would lead you to believe otherwise, Velma is a blessing. HBO Max's adult Scooby-Doo prequel has become the internet's whipping boy since its release and has united all of the web's various subcultures and ideologies through shared disgust and schadenfreude. It's almost like the media equivalent of the aliens from Independence Day or The Watchmen. Velma has been such an utter catastrophe that comment sections around the internet stopped fighting with each other, albeit only briefly.
Having become what is seemingly the most misguided TV show of a generation, Velma has now added a new low on IMDb to go alongside its terrible Rotten Tomatoes score. As was noted by many users on Twitter, Velma has now surpassed the 2.6 out of 10 rating that Dragonball Evolution has held for more than 10 years and has done so in style by logging, at the time of writing, a 1.3 out of 10 score overall, which includes 22k 1-star reviews that equate to 88% of all ratings for the series.