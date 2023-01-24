Eugene Levy steps out of his comfort zone in The Reluctant Traveler

Gareth Branwyn

Well here's something I didn't know I needed in my life that I now need in my life. A new series is coming to Apple TV+ where the infamously indoorsy Eugene Levy is sent on wild adventures around the world. This is a guy who hates to even get his hair wet. I think he's going to get his hair wet. Premiers Feb. 24.