Lawsuit: Fireball Cinnamon miniatures containing no whisky are fraudulent

In a lawsuit, drinkers complain about Fireball Cinnamon miniatures that do not contain any whisky. The little bottles are sold for 99 cents in gas stations and grocery stores and labeled "Fireball Cinnamon" instead of "Fireball Cinnamon Whisky", but are otherwise virtually identical to the real thing found in liquor stores, high school toilets, etc.

"Fireball Cinnamon," which debuted in 2020, is a malt beverage flavored to taste like whiskey, The Washington Post reported. A close examination of the bottle reveals the text "Malt beverage with natural whisky & other flavors and caramel color" on the label. Sales of malt beverages, which include hard seltzers, are not as tightly regulated as sales of distilled spirits, such as whiskey and vodka. The lawsuit alleges that Sazerac, which owns the brand, violated consumer-fraud statutes

Scandalous. What next to afflict the upscale beverage scene? Flakes of iron pyrite in Goldschläger?