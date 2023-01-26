Podcast: man recounts getting mauled by a grizzly bear

This Is Actually Happening is a "weekly podcast featuring the uncanny, extraordinary, true stories of events that have dramatically altered the lives of ordinary people." The stories are told by the survivors themselves, with no interviewer asking questions. I've been listening for years. The latest episode (#262) is called "What if you were mauled by a grizzly bear?"

While hunting in the Canadian wilderness, a man accidentally comes between a grizzly bear cub and its mother and a terrifying a fight for his life ensues that will change him forever. Today's episode featured Jeremy Evans. You can find many more details about Jeremy and this story in his incredible memoir, Mauled: Lessons Learned from a Grizzly Bear Attack published by Rocky Mountain Books

This Instagram post has scans of the blood-stained note Evans wrote after the attack when he thought he was going to die. The post also has photos of Evans in the hospital recovering, and what he looks like today after reconstructive surgery. The last photo is a self Evans wrote while he was being attacked. It's shocking. Consider yourself warned.