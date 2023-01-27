A 30-year-old gentleman tried to steal gas while smoking a cigarette but, predictably, his ill-conceived stunt blew up in his face.

The Washington man was siphoning gas from another person's vehicle when the gasoline caught fire, not only totaling the car but also damaging the siding of the victim's house. He then fled the scene "with a woman in a gray sedan," according to Yahoo!.

Police later arrested the smoker in Olympia while he was sitting in a stolen vehicle — it's not clear whether this was the gray sedan or yet another car that took part in his misadventure. Either way, police booked him "for investigation of first-degree arson, second-degree arson and possession of a stolen vehicle." What became of his partner in crime is yet to be determined.