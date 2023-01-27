Sweet or savory? YouTuber Adam Ragusea digs into the etymology of "pudding" to get an understanding of why it has come to mean both a dessert and, in some places, sausage. If you're squeamish, there are parts of this video that might offend. (via Digg)
Unpacking why 'pudding' means both dessert and sausage
- Adam Ragusea
- eytmology
- pudding
- sausage
- spotted dick
