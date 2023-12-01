Are your hands too cold to use your iphone touchscreen? Just use a sausage instead

If you've ever been outside in the middle of winter and needed to send a text, you know just how uncomfortable it can be to take off your mitten and use your iphone touchscreen. I've been in situations where my hands are so cold, it feels nearly impossible to type properly.

This video has taught me about an ingenious solution to this issue- sausages. Yes, that's right, you can use a sausage on your touchscreen and it will work just like a (very bulky) finger. Your message may contain a few more typos than normal but hey, at least it gets the job done.

If you're struggling to use your phone in the cold this winter, just pull out a sausage and text away. The bonus of this solution is that you have a snack to eat when you're done sending your message. Just be sure to sanitize your screen before and after you use your sausage.