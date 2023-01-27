Zoe Saldana is the queen of the box office

One of the more common arguments that you hear proffered by movie critics and talking heads in the cinephile space is that movie stars no longer exist. Obviously, there are still actors that anchor major studio tentpole releases, but the critique is aimed at how modern actors are seemingly incapable of rousing interest from the audience lately. The common opinion is that audiences care more about intellectual properties and licensed characters than the "interchangeable actors" that bring them to life. Quentin Tarantino verbalized this observation during a recent interview, claiming that Marvel actors aren't movie stars.

Enter: Zoe Saldana, one of the Marvel cinematic universe's most important actors, thanks to her role as Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy. Now that Avatar: The Way of Water has officially crossed the $2 billion mark, Saldana has become the first actor with four films in the same profit bracket. I suppose it's safe to say that Saldana is the most bankable star working in Hollywood today.