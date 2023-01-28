BBC took down own Modi documentary from Internet Archive

Last week, Twitter removed posts about a BBC documentary, India: the Modi Question, which exposes and explores Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's involvement in the 2002 Gujarat riots in which more than 1000 people, mostly muslims, were killed. Twitter's censorship is readily explained, but the documentary was also removed from the Internet Archive. The archive's Chris Butler explains what happened: the BBC itself DMCAd it.

This exonerates the archive from whatever shenanigans were being implied by cynics, and the BBC obviously has the legal right to enforce where their work is watched. Given the international scandal over this, though, it seems a great candidate for lifting the region lock on the BBC's own player and website.