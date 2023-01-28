'Karen' would like to see the Mardi Gras manager

I don't know the story here but this 'Karen' Mardi Gras prop made me laugh. I'm in New Orleans for the Krewe of Chewbacchus parade and got in some sight-seeing, including a stop at Blaine Kern's Mardi Gras World. That's the incredible working warehouse where many carnival season props and floats are made. Anyone can visit, it's a self-guided tour, and this time of year the $18 admission includes a slice of king cake. That's where I spotted 'Karen.' There is a tongue-in-cheek Krewe of Karens, so maybe they're related.