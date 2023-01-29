Groin cringe warning: X Game Medalist Anthony Napolitan was centimeters away from death by impalement

In an Instagram clip, professional BMX rider and X Game Medalist Anthony Napolitan marks his trajectory and sets off to drop in the bowl, gain momentum and speed, and then launch into a front flip over the fence of the skatepark. The fence is metal and spiked.

I want to point out a trigger warning for groin-centered sympathy pains.

Of the many comments, my favorite is, "Might be a good thing he skipped leg day."

I hope Napolitan bought a lottery ticket after this brush with a wickedly painful injury.