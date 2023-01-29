Milan Jaram creates Star Wars sneakers with AI

Star Wars-themed sneakers and sneaker collaborations are not new. Vans, Nike, DC Shoes (with a distinctive Boba Fett capsule), and Adidas (with this clean, eco-friendly "Yoda" Stan Smith model) have all created sneaks inspired by the universe of Star Wars characters.

This Instagram clip from Milan Jaram Creations features images of a Star Wars sneaker collection created by A.I.

Set to Run-D.M.C.'s "It's Tricky," the clip debuts images of shoes with wings and green glowing soles to extra high hi-tops and details that reflect the intricate elements of the personas of Yoda, Vader, C-3PO, R2-D2, Chewy, Boba Fett, and others. The Sith series of The Vaders, The Palpatines, and The Mauls would turn any Jedi into a Black Friday Walmart shopper. I wonder when these will show up on the resell crypto A.I. websites.