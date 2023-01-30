Electric vehicle "spontaneously combusts" on California freeway. Oh, you know the brand.

Metro Fire of Sacramento reported that a Tesla Model S traveling eastbound on Highway 50 Sunday afternoon when its battery compartment suddenly burst into flames.

"Engulfed in flames, nothing unusual prior," the department posted to Twitter. "2 Fire Engines, a water tender, and a ladder truck were requested to assist. Crews used jacks to access the underside to extinguish and cool the battery. Thousands of gallons were used in extinguishment."

They also explained why they use water with lithium fires: