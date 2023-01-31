By threatening to imprison schoolteachers for displaying "disallowed books" in their classrooms, Florida dealt a reeling blow against Texas in the rival states' battle to become the capital of the coming Republic of Gilead

Commander DeSantis, whose selfless devotion toward making Florida a model christofacsist state, ordered the Florida Department of Education to "retrain" school media specialists, who will audit school libraries and remove books that veer from the glorious truth, replacing them with "state-approved" books that present history from a white nationalist perspective. In the meantime, teachers have been warned to cover their classroom books with paper or remove them from their shelves or face fines and felony charges.

